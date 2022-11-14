Home World Migrants, the EU is working on a three-pronged plan. “But NGOs must not be criminalized”
World

Migrants, the EU is working on a three-pronged plan. “But NGOs must not be criminalized”

by admin
Migrants, the EU is working on a three-pronged plan. “But NGOs must not be criminalized”

FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN BRUSSELS. To try to heal the pieces after the rupture between Italy and France, the experts of the European Commission have set to work to define an “action plan” on immigration that will intervene on several fronts: external dimension, solidarity and rescues. But a very clear signal arrives from Brussels to the government led by Giorgia Meloni: NGOs that carry out search and rescue activities in the Mediterranean should not be criminalized. The European Union has no intention of setting ad hoc rules and indeed will keep its guard high on the measure that will be adopted by the Italian government to ensure that it is not discriminatory: “The obligation to save lives at sea is clear and unequivocal – a spokeswoman for the EU executive warned -. There is no difference between NGO ships and other ships ».

The plan should be ready in the next few days, in time for the extraordinary meeting of the interior ministers. At the moment it has not yet been called and the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani, has asked for a joint summit between the foreign and interior ministers, even if his German colleague Annalena Baerbock seemed a bit skeptical about the format. On the sidelines of the Foreign Council meeting, Tajani had a long face to face with the French Minister for EU Affairs, Laurence Boone: a confrontation to try to mend after the tears of recent days, followed by conciliatory tones during the discussion at the table. “I posed the problem to the Council because immigration is a European issue” the minister pointed out, underlining “the need for a Marshall plan for Africa worth at least 100 billion euros”. The High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, explained that at the table “there was only an exchange of views, but nothing concrete”.

See also  Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani becomes president in the name of women: "Never stop dreaming"

More than a year ago, the European Council asked the Commission to implement action plans in the countries of origin and transit of migrants and to identify “adequate funding”. The dossier, also due to the war in Ukraine, has remained in the drawer and now – to respond to Italian requests – Ursula von der Leyen has asked her team to dust it off. In addition to the aspects related to the external dimension, the EU executive also wants to get its hands on the voluntary mechanism for the redistribution of migrants landed on the southern coasts – the one that France has threatened to abandon – to make it more fluid and more functional. Thirteen member states have offered first-landing support to accommodate up to eight thousand migrants, but there have been only 117 transfers to date.

On the NGO front, the Commission intends to relaunch the recommendation published two years ago on search and rescue activities at sea. The document states that “it is necessary to avoid criminalizing those who give humanitarian assistance to people in distress at sea” and that “search and rescue operations in emergency situations require coordination and rapid disembarkation in a safe place, as well as respect for the fundamental rights of the people rescued ”. The Commission will launch a new call to intensify cooperation between coastal Member States and those represented by the flag of ships, it being understood that according to Brussels, disembarkation must take place in the nearest safe harbor, in line with international law.

See also  The fisheries dispute between the UK and France: the UK and EU trade politics behind the "fishing and killing"-BBC News

You may also like

The EU launches new sanctions against Iran for...

Biden and Xi Jinping the lukewarm thaw at...

Moscow bans the entry into Russia of actor...

Afghanistan, the Taliban leader orders the application of...

Irregular migrants, the numbers of Frontex: + 73%...

“Amazon cuts 10,000 jobs”: the NYT revelation. The...

Berlin nationalizes the former Gazprom Germany

Putin’s absence from G20 British media: The biggest...

Germany wants to buy 67 Chinese drones, but...

US midterm elections: Why Democrats win Senate control...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy