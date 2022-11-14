FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN BRUSSELS. To try to heal the pieces after the rupture between Italy and France, the experts of the European Commission have set to work to define an “action plan” on immigration that will intervene on several fronts: external dimension, solidarity and rescues. But a very clear signal arrives from Brussels to the government led by Giorgia Meloni: NGOs that carry out search and rescue activities in the Mediterranean should not be criminalized. The European Union has no intention of setting ad hoc rules and indeed will keep its guard high on the measure that will be adopted by the Italian government to ensure that it is not discriminatory: “The obligation to save lives at sea is clear and unequivocal – a spokeswoman for the EU executive warned -. There is no difference between NGO ships and other ships ».

The plan should be ready in the next few days, in time for the extraordinary meeting of the interior ministers. At the moment it has not yet been called and the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani, has asked for a joint summit between the foreign and interior ministers, even if his German colleague Annalena Baerbock seemed a bit skeptical about the format. On the sidelines of the Foreign Council meeting, Tajani had a long face to face with the French Minister for EU Affairs, Laurence Boone: a confrontation to try to mend after the tears of recent days, followed by conciliatory tones during the discussion at the table. “I posed the problem to the Council because immigration is a European issue” the minister pointed out, underlining “the need for a Marshall plan for Africa worth at least 100 billion euros”. The High Representative for EU foreign policy, Josep Borrell, explained that at the table “there was only an exchange of views, but nothing concrete”.

More than a year ago, the European Council asked the Commission to implement action plans in the countries of origin and transit of migrants and to identify “adequate funding”. The dossier, also due to the war in Ukraine, has remained in the drawer and now – to respond to Italian requests – Ursula von der Leyen has asked her team to dust it off. In addition to the aspects related to the external dimension, the EU executive also wants to get its hands on the voluntary mechanism for the redistribution of migrants landed on the southern coasts – the one that France has threatened to abandon – to make it more fluid and more functional. Thirteen member states have offered first-landing support to accommodate up to eight thousand migrants, but there have been only 117 transfers to date.

On the NGO front, the Commission intends to relaunch the recommendation published two years ago on search and rescue activities at sea. The document states that “it is necessary to avoid criminalizing those who give humanitarian assistance to people in distress at sea” and that “search and rescue operations in emergency situations require coordination and rapid disembarkation in a safe place, as well as respect for the fundamental rights of the people rescued ”. The Commission will launch a new call to intensify cooperation between coastal Member States and those represented by the flag of ships, it being understood that according to Brussels, disembarkation must take place in the nearest safe harbor, in line with international law.