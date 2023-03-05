Home World Migrants, the grip of Sunak: no asylum for those arriving in the United Kingdom on rubber boats
World

Migrants, the grip of Sunak: no asylum for those arriving in the United Kingdom on rubber boats

by admin
Migrants, the grip of Sunak: no asylum for those arriving in the United Kingdom on rubber boats

LONDON – Migrants landing in United Kingdom on dinghies they will not be able to apply for asylum. It’s the hard line that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will present next week in Parliament in Westminster, proposing a law that prohibits any kind of asylum for those who enter the country illegally on board small boats. Under the new legislation, migrants who arrive in this way will not have the right to seek asylum, they will come

See also  Turkey, the storm on the lira overwhelms the Minister of Finance. In its place a loyal of Erdogan

You may also like

The Raveonettes fichan a The Black Angels para...

Trump’s new provocation, launches a song with the...

ECB, Lagarde: «Probable» increase of 50 points in...

The story of the fastest hyperinflation in history

Microchips from Central Asia and the Caucasus: this...

Greece, violent clashes in Athens during protests over...

“Ministry managers not up to par”- breaking latest...

Several groups in the Philippines held a rally...

Stefan Bajčetić on Luka Modrić | Sports

“Living In A Haze”, first single from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy