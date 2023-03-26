“Our crew was threatened with weapons by the EU-funded Libyan coastguards”. It is the complaint of the NGO Sos Mediterraneanat sea with the ship Ocean Viking. The organization said on Twitter that it found itself in “international waters” this morning after receiving reports of a dinghy in distress from Alarm Phone and to have been approached by the ‘patrol boat 656‘ who “threatening the crew” fired into the air. The ship left the scene for the safety of the crew, while the Sea Bird 2 of the NGO Sea-Watch, “flying over the scene, then spotted people in the water, while the Libyan Coast Guard proceeded with a forced interception”. According to the NGOs, these are “about 80 people rejected in Libya”.

“I saw on Twitter the video of Sos Mediterranee with the shots from the patrol boat of the so-called Libyan Coast Guard to force the Ocean Viking to give up rescuing people in danger. And then the same patrol boat, as reported by Sea Watch thanks to the observation of the Sea Bird plane, violently proceeded to intercept and capture about 80 people fleeing from Libya. It is further confirmation that the EU and the Italian government finance real pirates”. This was stated by the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Left Green Alliance. “The politicians responsible for this havoc will have it on their conscience for the rest of their lives, and they will have to come to Parliament – concludes the leader of SI – to explain these unacceptable immoral behaviours”.