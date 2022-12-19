BRUSSELS. Exploitation of human beings as a criminal offence, with the possibility of hitting as never before those who lend themselves to the creation of irregular flows. The European Commission launches the squeeze with a legal content that risks producing controversial effects, because it affects not so much natural persons as legal ones, including NGOs engaged in search and rescue missions at sea.

The key passage of the proposal that comes from the EU executive is the one that suggests “introducing mandatory sanctions against companies responsible for trafficking crimes”. This is declined and declined in different ways, all of which are listed: exclusion from public benefits, aid or subsidies, or closure of the establishments used to commit the crime. In the most serious cases, companies may be ‘temporarily or permanently barred’ from trading, be placed under judicial control or be placed in judicial liquidation.

“We want companies that profit from forced labor to not get away with just paying a fine,” explains EU anti-trafficking coordinator, Diane Schmitt. You underline that the tightening is aimed at countering those who import the new slaves into Europe, who are not asylum seekers in a generalized way. But the two phenomena and the two different flows intertwine. The Commission specifies that trafficking in human beings “consists of an intentional act, such as the recruitment, transport, transfer, hospitality or reception of persons”. The ships of the NGOs involved in assisting migrants transport and transfer people, so the squeeze risks affecting them too.

The Commission itself clarifies that trafficking in human beings is a complex phenomenon. There is a difference between trafficking in human beings and smuggling of migrants, but a very subtle one. The main difference is that in the case of migrants, they pay for the services of a smuggler to cross an international border irregularly. In the case of trafficking in human beings, people are trafficked for exploitation and the activities are not necessarily cross-border. “The two phenomena are often linked as smuggled people can become victims of traffickers for labour, sexual or other exploitation purposes.”

Hence the request to start prosecuting everything. The proposed directive calls for the formal establishment of national prosecution mechanisms for those who facilitate trafficking in human beings. Parliament and the Council will now have to express themselves. The commissioner for the promotion of the European life model, Margaritis Schinas, calls on governments to support the proposal in the name of the “security union”.