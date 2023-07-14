Migrants, Unicef: 289 children died in the Mediterranean in 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 289 children are estimated to have died or disappeared this year in shipwrecks on the central Mediterranean migration route from North Africa to Europe. That’s the equivalent of about eleven dead or missing children every week in an emergency that has been dragging on for years. Furthermore, according to Unicef ​​data, since 2018 around 1,500 children have died or gone missing while trying to cross the central Mediterranean. This number corresponds to 1 in 5 of the 8,274 people killed or missing along the route, according to data from the IOM’s Missing Migrants Project.

The budget could be higher

Many shipwrecks during the crossing of the central Mediterranean leave no survivors or go unrecorded, making it virtually impossible to verify the true number of dead children, probably much higher. “In an effort to find safety, reunite with family and seek a more hopeful future, too many children embark on Mediterranean shores, eventually losing their lives or going missing en route,” said Unicef ​​Executive Director Catherine Russell.

“This is a clear signal that more needs to be done to create safe and legal pathways for children to access asylum, while strengthening actions to save lives at sea. Ultimately, much more needs to be done to address the root causes that lead children to risk their lives in the first place.”

Unicef: 11,600 children arriving in Italy in 2023

Unicef ​​estimates that 11,600 children, an average of 428 children a week, have arrived on Italy’s shores from North Africa since January 2023. This figure represents a two-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022, despite the serious risks the children run. Most of the children leave from Libya and Tunisia, having already faced perilous journeys from countries in Africa and the Middle East.

In the first three months of 2023, 3,300 children, 71% of all children arriving in Europe via this route, were registered as unaccompanied or separated from their parents or legal guardians, exposing them to greater risks of violence, exploitation and abuse. Girls traveling alone are particularly exposed to violence before, during and after their travels.