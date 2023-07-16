Miguel Díaz-Canel Meets with Portuguese Businessmen to Strengthen Economic Ties

Title: Cuban President Diaz-Canel Meets Portuguese Businessmen in Lisbon

Introduction:

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently held a crucial meeting with Portuguese businessmen during his visit to Lisbon. The gathering aimed to strengthen ties and explore opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. Despite the intense work schedule, Díaz-Canel emphasized the significance of the meeting and thanked the businesses for their support and participation in Cuba’s development programs.

Meeting Details:

The meeting brought together nearly 30 entrepreneurs from various sectors, including construction, export and import, packaging production, food, health, tourism, finance, and logistics. These businessmen either have existing business ventures in Cuba or expressed their intentions to invest in the country. Díaz-Canel acknowledged their contribution to the Cuban Government’s development initiatives and expressed admiration and respect for their endeavors.

Enhancing Bilateral Relations:

Díaz-Canel reiterated his commitment to expanding ties with the Portuguese business community. He highlighted sectors such as food, tourism, construction, internal trade, industry, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, health, renewable energy, and higher education as potential areas for collaboration. The Cuban President also expressed the government’s intent to increase the presence of Cuban products, such as biotechnological products, tobacco, rum, and natural coal, in Portugal’s market.

Challenges and Government Efforts:

Acknowledging obstacles to foreign investment in Cuba, Díaz-Canel admitted to existing complexities and bureaucratic hurdles. However, he assured the businessmen that his government is dedicated to eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and streamlining processes. The Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González Fraga, also recognized these challenges and assured the Portuguese businessmen of the government’s commitment to support their initiatives. She emphasized the importance of promoting dialogue, unblocking bureaucratic issues, and improving communication between agencies.

Invitation to Havana International Fair:

In a gesture of deference to the Portuguese business community, Díaz-Canel invited them to participate in the upcoming edition of the Havana International Fair, scheduled for the end of 2023.

Díaz-Canel’s Visit to Aljube Museum:

Prior to the business meeting, Díaz-Canel visited the Aljube Museum, also known as the Museum of the Anti-Fascist Resistance, in Lisbon. Accompanied by members of the Portuguese Communist Party, the Cuban ruler paid tribute to those who fought against fascism and promoted freedom and democracy during Portugal’s dictatorial era from 1926 to 1974.

Criticism and Controversy:

The visit to the museum attracted criticism from several Cubans, who found it contradictory for Díaz-Canel to commemorate the fight against dictatorship while his own country has over 1,000 political prisoners. Activists and social media users pointed out the irony of the Cuban President’s presence in a place that represents freedom, considering the ongoing human rights concerns in Cuba.

Conclusion:

President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s meeting with Portuguese businessmen in Lisbon aimed to strengthen economic ties between Cuba and Portugal. The discussions focused on exploring potential collaborations in various sectors while addressing the challenges faced by foreign investors in Cuba. Despite the controversy surrounding his visit to the Aljube Museum, the President remains committed to expanding bilateral relations and promoting mutually beneficial economic exchanges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

