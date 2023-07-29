Home » Mihajlo Jurasović after the defeat against Velež | Sport
Zvijezda 09 coach Mihajlo Jurasović commented on his team’s match in Mostar.

Source: FK Zvijezda 09

The first match in the new season of the Premier League of BiH brought us a convincing victory for Velež over Zvijezda 09. The “born” celebrated with 5:0 on their home field, and Zvijezda coach Mihajlo Jurasović is aware that this defeat could have been worse.

First of all, I congratulate Velež. We did well with this 5:0, that tells you enough about the game. We didn’t last, it’s up to us to work and I think the players were under stress. Certainly the victory of Velež was deserved, and we will move onJurasović said after the match.

The coach of the team from Ethno village Stanišić hopes that his team will improve their game in the future and admits that the league is still unknown to them.

“The league is still unknown, we tried to play today as well. Velež was simply better, I hope that we will also be better in the coming period”, he concluded.

Zvijezda 09 will meet the Igman team in the next round.

