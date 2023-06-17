Mihajlo Pavić on dismissal from Pink | Fun

Mihajlo Pavić announced himself on the networks and revealed something more about his dismissal.

Source: Instagram/mihajlopavic

After the news about his departure from Pink was heard in all domestic media, Mihajlo decided to announce himself. He wrote on his Instagram that he was grateful for everything he learned and went through with his colleagues and the leaders of this media company, and pointed out that the reason for his dismissal was of a personal nature.

Mihajlo’s announcement is reproduced in its entirety:

“Given the different interpretations of my departure from TV Pink and numerous questions from the media, I decided to announce myself here. First of all, I want to point out that certain information is incorrect and was placed in the wrong way. I did not resign in the live program, but I informed the management beforehand , and after that, out of human and professional necessity, I decided to sign off in an emotional way, to thank my colleagues and the audience for their long-term support. I am sorry if my decision, to do my job professionally to the end, was interpreted differently “, he wrote, then added:

“I thought about leaving television for a long time, and that decision was motivated by personal reasons and needs. TV Pink will remain a special memory, and my departure will not end long-term private and business friendships. Thank you for your understanding.”

Listen to his farewell in the program:

