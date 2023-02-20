Home World Mika and Giba changed gender | Fun
World

by admin
Shock footage of former reality show participants – Mika and Gib, taken after the wedding of one of them in the municipality!

Izvor: Instagram/@gibavasic/screenshot

Giba and Mika Vasić, twins from Mala Plana near Prokuplje, former participants of Big Brother and Cooperative, changed their gender and are now Ivana and Ana NikolićKurir learns.

Ivana got married in Blačka municipality in front of the registrar. Her chosen one is a German. The civil wedding took place on Friday, February 17, and was attended only by the closest members of this family.

The registrar in the Blačka municipality, who married them, stated that Ivana Nikolić had documents and was able to marry the German who was her chosen one. An interpreter was with them, because of the groom. The procedure for concluding a marriage involved proof that Ivana was female.

See how Mika and Giba look now:

Source: Photo/BR

And a video in front of the municipality:

Source: Biljana Roganović

Given that Mala Plana belongs to the municipality of Prokupa, the wedding was supposed to take place in the Town Hall, but as the newlyweds said, they could not get a date for the wedding in the near future, so they did it in the municipality of Blačka.

(MONDO, Kurir)

