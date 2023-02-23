A friend of the Vasić family revealed how the neighborhood accepted Ana and Ivana Nikolić

Mika and Giba Vasić, twins whom Serbia met in the reality show Veliki Brat, and then in Zadruza, together with their parents Radeta and Rado Vasić, recently changed their gender.

Mika and Giba are now called Ana and Ivana Nikolić, and the first recordings of the twins as women were made after Mika’s, now Ivana’s, wedding to a German. Ana and Ivana were exposed to threats and insults in front of the municipality after the publication of the video, which is why they are very scared and hardly ever leave their house in the village of Mala Plana near Prokuplje. Courier.

“Mika and Giba were very afraid of the public’s reactions, and that’s why they hid the information that they had changed gender. Their parents were also silent, and when it was revealed that they had fulfilled their long-standing wish, they all denied it for that reason. However, in the end they confessed because they couldn’t deny further, since the photos from Ivana’s wedding appeared,” said a family friend.

Watch the video in front of the municipality:

“Although their parents, Rada and Rada, did not want to talk about it at first, and their father even denied the news, when it was clear that the photos were really authentic, they admitted everything. Nevertheless, then insulting messages started circulating on social networks, they also received threats, because of which they experienced stress and were very scared. They call them derogatory names, no matter what is written, and even that they are a nuisance for our region. They, like Rada and Rada, feared that the most. Since then, they have not left the house. Rada even turned off her phone, and Rade is in the hospital. The sisters will be in Serbia for a few more days, and then they will return to Germany, where they will continue their lives without problems and without any fear,” said the source and revealed that Radet’s health condition has worsened because of everything.

“They have been working for a long time and have a kidney problem. He is still undergoing dialysis in the hospital in Prokuplje. As everyone now found out that his sons had become daughters, and when they complained to him that they were very afraid for their safety, he became ill from worry and stress. However, he can’t wait to return home as soon as possible, to be with his wife and children. There will be no peace until they return to Germany, where they have been working and living for several years. They are still getting used to the fact that they now have two daughters, it was hard for them, but they accepted. What will they do, it’s their children. By the way, the two are delighted with their son-in-law“.

