Home » Mike Johnson elected speaker of the US House. Biden: “Move on aid to Israel and Ukraine”
World

Mike Johnson elected speaker of the US House. Biden: “Move on aid to Israel and Ukraine”

by admin
Mike Johnson elected speaker of the US House. Biden: “Move on aid to Israel and Ukraine”

The Camera of the United States has a new one speaker. After two weeks of emptiness and chaos, i Republicans – on the fourth attempt – they find the right solution and are elected to the presidency Mike Johnsonultra-conservative against aid toUkraine and ally of Donald Trump. The election unlocks the paralysis of Congress but it does not resolve the internal struggle within the party, on which Trump, despite the legal troubles, does not let go.

“Now let’s get back to work,” said Johnson, entrusting his first words to X (the former Twitter) after the vote that saw him victorious. “I will ensure that the House’s action results in results and will report trust in this institution,” added the new speaker. Joe Biden, congratulating Johnson, urged him to “move quickly” on aid to Israel and Kiev. Biden reiterated his “willingness to continue working with Republicans” underlining that “equally, the American people expect House Republicans to work with me and with the Democrats to the Senate.”

“While House Republicans spent the last 22 days determining who would be speaker, I worked urgent mattersproposing a historian financing package that promotes our interests of national security in Israel and Ukraine, protects our border and invests in the American economy”, underlined the American president, inviting the House to “act quickly to respond to the avoid a shutdown in 22 days.”

Biden also said he was “not worried” that the new speaker of the House might try to overturn the results of the elections 2024 elections. “Just like I wasn’t worried that the last guy (Donald Trump, ndr) would have been able to overturn the elections… I know the Constitution,” he said in a press conference at the White House.

You may also like

Cellnex, sold 3,226 sites by virtue of agreements...

The Key to Chinese Characteristics: The Combination of...

Xbox’s October update introduces clip editing to Clipchamp...

The Demographic Challenges of Cuba: Accelerated Aging, Low...

Greta, the posts against Israel and the clash...

Progress and Testimonies at the 18th Synod of...

Carlos Sadness and Melissa Robles pay tribute to...

Head of Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Loses Family...

gameplay on Xbox Series

Pupils got sick in the Gymnasium | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy