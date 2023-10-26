Mike Johnson elected speaker of the US House. Biden: “Move on aid to Israel and Ukraine”

The Camera of the United States has a new one speaker. After two weeks of emptiness and chaos, i Republicans – on the fourth attempt – they find the right solution and are elected to the presidency Mike Johnsonultra-conservative against aid toUkraine and ally of Donald Trump. The election unlocks the paralysis of Congress but it does not resolve the internal struggle within the party, on which Trump, despite the legal troubles, does not let go.

“Now let’s get back to work,” said Johnson, entrusting his first words to X (the former Twitter) after the vote that saw him victorious. “I will ensure that the House’s action results in results and will report trust in this institution,” added the new speaker. Joe Biden, congratulating Johnson, urged him to “move quickly” on aid to Israel and Kiev. Biden reiterated his “willingness to continue working with Republicans” underlining that “equally, the American people expect House Republicans to work with me and with the Democrats to the Senate.”

“While House Republicans spent the last 22 days determining who would be speaker, I worked urgent mattersproposing a historian financing package that promotes our interests of national security in Israel and Ukraine, protects our border and invests in the American economy”, underlined the American president, inviting the House to “act quickly to respond to the avoid a shutdown in 22 days.”

Biden also said he was “not worried” that the new speaker of the House might try to overturn the results of the elections 2024 elections. “Just like I wasn’t worried that the last guy (Donald Trump, ndr) would have been able to overturn the elections… I know the Constitution,” he said in a press conference at the White House.