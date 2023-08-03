Mike Pence has changed – The Post

In the investigation that led to the indictment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday for conspiracy against the United States and against the rights of citizens, the testimony and reconstructions of Mike Pence, vice president under Trump, played a central role. During Trump’s four years in office, Pence was one of the former president’s staunchest supporters. But then, after the 2020 presidential elections (those won by Joe Biden), the relationship between the two deteriorated.

Trump had in fact asked Pence to help him subvert the result of the vote, but Pence had refused and had become one of the targets of Trump supporters who raided the United States Congress in January 2021 to try to block the certification process of Biden’s electoral victory. On that occasion Pence was inside Congress and was taken away by the Secret Service, the American government agency responsible for the president’s security (not to be confused with the secret services). Today Pence is running for the Republican nomination against Trump, an unprecedented situation in US history, and is considered one of the central witnesses in the investigation linked to the January 6, 2021 assault, the one that led to Trump’s indictment formalized on Wednesday .

Pence’s campaign to become the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election got off to a rocky and unconvincing start. So far Pence does not seem to have wanted to create a direct confrontation with Trump, who continues to have the largest following among Republican voters. He has repeatedly reiterated the role he played in defending the Constitution, but he has never dwelt too much on what happened during the attack on Congress. He said he considered the ongoing investigation against Trump excessive and not too solid, and limited himself to describing the former president as a man “badly advised by a series of lawyers” and in a sense a victim of events, but without a real subversive will.

In the Republican primary polls it does not reach 5 percent of preferences and at the moment he has not yet managed to secure a sufficient number of donors to participate in the first televised debate among the conservatives: to be accepted you need to have received donations from 40,000 people, his campaign has currently obtained 30,000.

Mike Pence’s role throughout Trump’s tenure has been described as that of «flatterer in chief»: the relationship between president and vice president was totally unbalanced in favor of the former. Pence was not only faithful, but often “flattened” to Trump’s extreme and wavering positions, resulting in practically no influence. Things changed after the 2020 election. According to the 45-page indictment document, Trump made four different calls to Pence to get him to stop ratifying the election result (one of these calls was made on Christmas Day, another on New Year’s Day). Pence was in fact supposed to preside over the meeting of Congress in which the electoral result, that is, the victory of Biden, would be ratified.

Pence in all cases reiterated that he believed “that he did not have the authority to do so”, took constant notes of the incident and of the pressures received. Faced with his refusal, Trump told him: “You are too honest”. He then threatened to publicly attack him, which he subsequently did (“He has no guts,” Trump later said of Pence). His supporters stormed Congress on January 6, 2021, shouting slogans such as “Let’s hang Mike Pence”.

Pence’s testimony during the investigation, while not revealing totally unknown facts, added many details and the report of some phone calls to which no other witnesses were present. Reportedly to the US media as men on the staff of the former vice president, after January 6, 2021 Trump and Pence would have met once for a discussion that would not have led to any real clarification. Trump and Pence have not spoken since then.

Today Pence still does not attack Trump directly, knowing that doing so would risk disgruntling many Republican voters; but even Trump has not made particularly harsh attacks against Pence, who he considers not politically dangerous. During an election event held in Indiana on Wednesday, the day after Trump’s indictment, Pence declined to talk about the rival, responding only after the journalists’ questions on the theme: «Anyone who places himself above the Constitution should never be the president. Anyone who asks someone else to renounce their oath to the Constitution should not be president again.”

