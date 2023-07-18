Mikel Hansen has returned to the field Sport

After almost the entire season in which the best player in the world took a break, he is now back on the field.

Great news comes from Denmark, where Aalborg’s preparations for the new season have begun, and Mikel Hansen appeared on the field together with his teammates. The best handball player in the world shocked the public when he announced in February that he would retire from the sport for a while due to depression and psychological problems.

The director of the club from Denmark, Jan Larsen, confirmed the great news for “Ekstra Bladet”:

“Mikel starts preparations with the rest of the team on Thursday. Luckily we have a good start to the season and everyone will be involved in the work. We had a good dialogue with Mikel during the whole process and now we are looking forward to the future. We believe he is as ready as everyone else,” announced is he.

After ten years in Paris Saint-Germain, Hansen returned to his homeland last year, but after only a few months at the club, he decided to take a break. He played 30 matches, scored 169 goals and everything looked great on the field, but he needed time to solve his personal problems. Now Hansen himself has come forward and confirmed that everything is fine.

“I went through a mentally difficult period, but I had fantastic support from my family, friends, employer and professionals. Now I’m here again and I have the energy to focus on the sport I love,” said Mikel Hanse,

