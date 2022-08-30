Is dead Mikhail Gorbachev. The last leader of the Soviet Union was 91 years old. It was previously disclosed that he was hospitalized. “Last night, after a serious and prolonged illness, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev died”, reads the statement released by the hospital and reported by Tass. He will be buried in the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow, in the family grave, next to his wife Raisa.

Gorbachev was the last general secretary of the Communist Party and the last president of the USSR. It was he who initiated the process of opening up Soviet society which has gone down in history as perestroika, who promoted glasnost (transparency), who marked the path that led to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and the end of the Cold War.

Life and political rise

Born March 2, 1931 in Privol’noe, in the province of Stavropol ‘, in the south of the Russian Federation, to a family of farmers, in 1955 Gorbachev graduated in law from the Lomonosov University of Moscow. There, during a party in Sokolniki’s student house, he meets Raisa Maksimovna Titarenko, who studies sociology and philosophy. He falls in love with her immediately and marries her shortly after. A union that lasted until her death in Muenster, Germany, in September 1999.

Gorbachev’s political career began in 1970, when he was appointed first party secretary in Stavropol. Ten years later he returns to Moscow as a full member of the Politburo: he is the youngest of them all. He strengthens his position under the protective wings of Yuri Andropov, head of the KGB and also a native of Stavropol. He often travels abroad and in 1984 he met the then British Prime Minister for the first time Margaret Thatcher“a tough nut to crack” with whom he will then establish a relationship of esteem and trust.

The following year, with the death of Konstantin Cernenko, it’s his turn. On 11 March 1985 he became general secretary of the CPSU: he is only 54 years old, a generational change after a long period of gerontocracy.

Glasnost is perestroika

1986 is already a crucial year, which strengthens the expectations and hopes, in the USSR as in the rest of the world, linked to the new Soviet leadership. In February Gorbachev launched his watchwords, glasnost (transparency) and perestroika (restructuring), to bring an unprecedented wave of freedom to the media and public opinion and to reform an increasingly stagnant economic system. In October, however, he meets with the then American president Ronald Reagan in Reykjavik, Iceland, to discuss the reduction of nuclear arsenals in Europe, sealed the following year by the signing of a historic treaty. In July 1991 he does an encore with George Bush: the ‘Start 1’ for a strong reduction of strategic nuclear weapons.

Gorby, as he is now amicably called in the West, rehabilitates even the most famous dissidents, starting with the physicist Andrei Sakharov, after eight years of confinement. The internal democratic process advances, economic reforms less. Power is shifted from the party to legislative bodies elected by universal suffrage and in March 1989 there are the first free elections: a historic date. In 1990 the reconstituted Congress of People’s Deputies elected Gorbachev as president, with wider powers. In the meantime, the geography and history of Europe have changed, which for the father of the peretroika must become “a common home”. On November 9, 1989, the Berlin Wall collapses, the symbol of the Cold War, followed by the velvet revolutions in Central-Eastern Europe and the reunification of Germany.

All with the approval of Gorbachev, who in 1989 also withdrew troops from Afghanistan. In the same year he made two historic visits: in May to Beijing, where China and the USSR re-establish the relations interrupted thirty years earlier; on December 1st in the Vatican by Wojtyla, the first Soviet leader to meet a Pope. Inevitable, and deserved, the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

The collapse of the USSR

1991 is a dramatic year. In August he was kidnapped for three days in the presidential villa in Crimea, the victim of a coup by the conservative communists that was only killed by the courageous resistance of the Russian president Boris Yeltsin. On December 8, Yeltsin himself signs the birth of the CSI, the Commonwealth of Independent States, with Ukraine and Belarus: it is the end of the Soviet Union. Powerless and now unpopular after his too slow and prudent reforms, disliked also by his crusade against vodka, humiliated in the duel with the exuberant Yeltsin, Gorbachev throws in the towel a few weeks later, on Christmas day.

Some shadows remain in his biography, such as the sending of tanks to Lithuania against the first aspirations for independence or the nuclear catastrophe of Chernobyl in 1986, which was passed over in silence for several days despite the glasnost. But his historical merits by far prevail, despite the unpopularity or indifference among the Russians, who do not forgive him the collapse of the USSR. His commitment to peace, democracy and the environment continued until recently, between conferences, meetings and criticisms open to the authoritarian drift of Vladimir Putin. Although in 2014 he returned to defend him as a champion of Russian interests, starting with the annexation of Crimea, against US imperialism. But also asking, until the end of his days, to avoid the risk of a nuclear confrontation.