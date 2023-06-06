Miki Đuričić is expecting a son and will name him after Arsen Dedić Entertainment

Miki Đuričić revealed that he is expecting a boy, but also what name he and his wife have decided on.

Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official

The married couple does not hide their joy about the new baby, and Miki admitted to the media that they deliberately hid the pregnancy for as long as possible. However, the stomach is already clearly visible, so they decided to share their happiness in public. Đuričić has now revealed that they are expecting a boy, as well as that they will name him after the Croatian singer Arsen Dedić.

“At the end of September, I should become a father again, we hid it, but my wife can already see her stomach, so people broke in. We are waiting for a boy, most likely he will be called Arsen or Arsenije, after the singer Arsen Dedić,” revealed Miki.

Let’s remind you, Miki got married at the age of 43, to a professor, who gave him a daughter, Dunja, from whom he is still inseparable today. The wedding ceremony was held in a restaurant near Kupinov, and the photos went around all the media. Check them out:

(WORLD/ Telegraph)