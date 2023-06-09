Mikica Bojanić on participation in the Cooperative | Entertainment

Mikica Bojanić left Zadruga a few days ago by the decision of the viewers, and after nine months of being in the reality show, he returned to his family.

Mikica Bojanic left the sixth season of Zadruga before the superfinal and won with the votes of the audience 21st place in the reality showand after returning to reality, he summarized his impressions of the period he spent in a closed space, where he stayed for nine months.

“To be honest, I took it all in stride and kept going! I’m fine and still getting back to normal. The wife is happy and proud, but the moment of meeting the family is indescribable. To be honest, no matter how frivolously I take that project, it’s not naive at all. On the contrary, it is very difficult and a lot of people dispute it all, and everyone is watching. Actually, the only comment on my participation, from this point of view, is yes going in there is not courage, this is madness, especially for someone who has a family and children!“, said Mikica, the son of Miloš Bojanić, who was the winner of the reality show in 2010.

“I believe that I have lived up to my family’s surname and performed well. My father thinks the same and is, to say the least, overjoyed. Journalists are already calling and asking about him (laughs). Although, I would prefer that he praises me and says all that, because he is always without a hair on his tongue, and he is the strictest when it comes to children, everyone knows that,” admitted Bojanic, who is not planning a vacation, but is soon leaving with with the promotion of a new song.There was speculation about his relationship with his wife Dušica even during his participation in Zadruza, and the singer now claims that everything is the same as on the first day of their love, which began back in 2008 in Chicago.

“We met by chance and love ignited immediately at the first meeting. I was on an American tour at the time, and she came to America from her hometown of Windsor in Canada and, well, fate did its thing. We dated for three months, while I was in America, and after that I got engaged to her. Somehow I felt, knew that she would be mine for the rest of my life. I first went to Canada to her parents, asked his father and mother for her hand in marriage, and only then asked her if she wanted them to marry me and spend the rest of his life with me. Of course, the answer was yes from both sides (laughs)”, Mikica recalled on one occasion.

