Miladin was left without a pension because the company did not pay him his internship Info

Miladin worked in the company for 29 and a half years, and had only been paid for 9 years, he has no pension, and now he is left without a roof over his head.

Source: Zoutube/printscreen/1minute

Miladin Markovića man who lives in the village of Željova near Banovići in Bosnia and Herzegovina, has to leave the house where he lived as a tenant with a symbolic rent of 150 euros per year. He remains homeless in addition to his already threatened existence. He has no income and is currently unemployed and doesn’t know what to do with his life.

He is a sincere and honest worker, whose life story, as the cliché says, can be used for movie stories in the context of the enormous injustice that was inflicted on this man. Starting from the war, where as a member he did his military service in the civil protection brigade, digging the first battle lines, until the post-war period, which is probably even more tragic than the fact that Miladin’s life hung in the balance every day, thus being exposed to death. dangers. As he himself says, he worked for the local company Rudarinvest Banovići for almost 30 years.

Over time, as it usually happens, the company became the subject of political discord by local powerful, and from a successful company, almost overnight, it became unprofitable and unsuccessful, which in the first step meant bankruptcy, and in the second, the company’s final shutdown. That’s right Miladinafter the company officially went bankrupt in 2014, stayed on the street. He has not been paid all his wages, nor has he been paid all his contributions for his length of service, so there is currently no possibility for him to receive a pension. His wish is to be helped to buy at least a housing container in which he could continue to live in the village of Željova.

“The situation is not good, I have no income. I worked in the company for 29 and a half years, I was paid for only 9 years. If I had some income, I might be able to save myself, but I don’t believe this. This way, I will have to ask for help from people to help me in any way, I will be satisfied,” says a visibly worried Miladin to the YouTube channel “1minut”.

Miladin says that sometimes he gets help from social services and the Red Cross, and he is grateful for that. Although the company was strong, he does not hope to receive any dinars from it, and his only wish is that the people help him to buy a housing container in which he could continue to live in the village of Željova.

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/1minut

“I have no income, I only get a package of food from social welfare, and the rest is poor. Sometimes I get it from the Red Cross, once every 6 months and that’s it,” he says.

Neighbors have words of praise for Miladin, and believe that a great injustice was done to him.

“Mile, my neighbor, is a man who was made a big mistake and was wronged. Mile was in the army, he served, but he doesn’t have any benefits. He was a great worker in the company, but they went out of business, no seniority was paid, and the man is now left with nothing,” says neighbor Salem Hasić.

Milada earns a few dinars when she helps her neighbors, and he collects that money for food, for medicine, which he says he has for export, and for the annual rent for the house in which he apparently will no longer live. He says that he works mostly with one man who is a native of Finland, and he is grateful to him because, as he explains, he accepted him as a father and he supports him in life.

“Now the only problem for me is a roof over my head, and I’ll sort out the rest somehow. It doesn’t matter to me, I have two ways out, to buy a kilo of nylon to make a tent and openly tell everyone that I live there, or the other option is to hang myselfI have no others,” says Miladin, who believes in the strength and will of good people to help him.



Miladin Source: Youtube/1minute

A neighbor from Finland also had only words of praise for Miladin.

“He is a good soul. But in a big problem, he lost his place of residence, and we took a statement from him about his situation and his wishes to provide himself with at least one housing container. We are ready to help him so that he can live peacefully in his dear village. Miladin is a good man, but he was hit from all sides, but his good soul endured everything,” said Antti Tepponen.

Even though he paid for the whole house, Miladin says that he lived in only one room, where he had everything he needed, and he thinks that one room and a bathroom are enough for him.

“I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t drink coffee. I’m not a drunkard, everything has to be investigated, the neighborhood can confirm that I’m not someone who will destroy something,” explains Miladin while showing his already packed clothes in garbage bags, ready to leave his old home with the hope that good people will help him move into a room or house that he can maintain and live a more comfortable life.

(FASHIONABLE)