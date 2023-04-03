Photogallery – Milan, cyclist hits with car: he stabs them



A Milano two men have been stab yourself at the height of one road dispute. The attacker is a 20-year-old Egyptian boy, now under arrest. The victims are two of his compatriots aged 41 and 39, they would have been hit with a box cutter on the street for asking him for the damage caused to the bodywork of their car. They accused the young man of having caused the accident by cycling against the traffic.

One of the two seriously injured The attack took place in via Arquà, a side street of viale Padova, an area on the northeastern outskirts of the city. The police intervened on the spot. The injured men are brothers, one of the two is serious but not life threatening: he was taken by 118 in code red to the Niguarda hospital, where he was intubated and hospitalized in intensive care. The younger brother, on the other hand, was transferred in yellow code to the Fatebenefratelli, where he remains under observation.

The attacker was traced to the emergency room The young attacker was identified by police officers shortly after the stabbings. He was in front of the San Raffaele emergency room where he had gone for an injury to his left wrist and from where he was discharged with a 35-day prognosis pending hand surgery.

