Atalanta is in a crisis of results in Serie A – tonight it recorded its third defeat in the last four matches and moved away from the goal, placement in the Champions League. Ibrahimović played his first league match this season after knee surgery.

In Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s first Serie A match of the season, Milan triumphed over Atalanta in the final game of Sunday’s Round 24 schedule to move level on points with Inter, who stumbled earlier in the day in Bologna.

On the other hand, the Nerazzurri from Bergamo suffered their third league defeat in the last four rounds and took another step back in the fight for a place in the Champions League:

MILAN – ATALANTA 2:0 (1:0)

/Muso 26 ag, Messiah 87/

The celebrated Swede of BiH origin missed most of the season due to knee surgery. He played the last match, until tonight, in Serie A on May 22 last year, and tonight he played the last 20 minutes on the field.

When he entered the field, he was “waited” by the minimal advantage of his team, which reached the lead in the 26th minute, without sending a shot into the frame of the goal!

In the 26th minute, Teo Hernandez decided on a long-range shot, the ball hit the post, and then bounced off the back of Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musa into the net.

Until that moment, but also after that moment, “La Dea” was completely inferior in the derby of the north of Italy, and in support of that, it speaks volumes that in 90 minutes of football, they did not send a single shot into the frame of the goal!?

In the end, all doubts about the final outcome were removed in the 87th minute, when the Portuguese-Brazilian combination Rafael Leao – Junior Messias created a goal.

After the defeat in the duel with the Rossoneri, Gianpiero Gasperini’s team remained in sixth place.

However, what is not good for Atalanta is the fact that the two direct rivals for the place in the Champions League, Roma and Lazio, who are in the fourth and fifth positions, have yet to play their matches in this round…

And that against the “strangers” – the sky blue will host Sampdoria, which is commanded by his former ace Dejan Stanković, while the “wolf” will visit Cremonese.

SERIES A – 24th round

Bologna – Inter 1:0 (0:0)

/Orsolini 76/

Salernitana – Monca 3:0 (0:0)

/Kulibali 52, Kastanos 65, Kandreva 71/

Udinese – Specia 2:2 (1:1)

/Beto 22, Pereira 55 – Nzola 6, 72/

Milan – Atalanta 2:0 (1:0)

Played on Saturday:

Empoli – Naples 0:2 (0:2)

/Ismaili 17 ag, Osimen 28/

Lenses – Sassuolo 0:1 (0:0)

/Torstved 65/

Monday:

Verona – Fiorentina (6.30pm)

Lazio – Sampdoria (20.45)

Tuesday:

Cremonese – Roma (18.30)

Juventus – Turin (20.45)

