Milan, Bianca Atzei’s car is stolen while she is in a shop in City Life. Found thanks to GPS

A moment of distraction. She gets out of the car in the City Life area of ​​Milan. Go into a shop. But she leaves the car unlocked, and the keys inside. A video from a camera shows a stranger calmly approaching, opening the door and driving off.

She is the singer Bianca Atzei. The car belongs to her partner, the envoy of the Hyenas Stefano Corti. It was he who launched the appeal on Thursday morning: «They recently stole our car. If you see a white Volvo Xc around Milan – explains Corti, also providing the license plate number -, report it to the police or carabinieri. Unfortunately Bianca went into a shop and she left the car unlocked and they took it away. Let’s hope you meet again.”

The good news comes a few hours later. The car is equipped with a GPS system connected to an app. Corti manages to recover the coordinates of the car’s position. She was left on the side of the road in Viale Espinasse. “They took the keys away and closed it,” the Hyena always says in another story on social media. A local police patrol arrives on the spot and, after the appropriate procedures, returns the car to the owner.

