Milan Borjan praises Miloš Milojević | Sports

Milan Borjan said that he has no reason to leave Crvena zvezda while he also touched on the topic of Miloš Milojević’s departure from Maracana.

Source: MN PRESS

Goalkeeper and captain of Red Star Milan Borjan he broke the club record for the number of games between the red and white posts. Borjan has been with Zvezda since 2017 and has been since then appeared in 267 games for the Serbian championand although he raised his voice on several occasions and stressed his departure from “Marakana”, after the last extension of his contract until 2026 – now he does not plan to go abroad and hints that he will end his career in Belgrade.

“My contract lasts until 2026, if my health serves me and injuries are avoided, I might extend it for another year or two. I don’t have any plans, I don’t know what should happen when I leave here, I feel great. I see Zvezda as my own family, I’ve shown how much I love it a million times, although it doesn’t even need to be shown, that emotion and energy just come out of me. My six-year-old son Filip is now training in the club, as is my brother Nikola. Star is not love, it’s life, family tradition”, said Milan Borjan in an Easter interview for “Evening News”.

Borjan points out that he had offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, but he does not plan to leave “Maracana”. Not now, but not in the future: “Going somewhere is not the same emotion as staying, and my family agreed with that. The heart decided that not everything is about money, not everything is abroad and that there are many beautiful things in our country, Serbia. And there is still a lot to do at the Maracana, I hope for more beautiful moments.”

That “something else” could be the group stage of the Champions League, the third for Milan Borjan in Crvena Zvezda. They still lack a point to become the champions of Serbia, they are three steps away from the double crown, but a question arises whether Miloš Milojević will continue what he started after this summer. As for Borjan, there is no doubt about his performance.

“Vladan Milojević brought me, I looked at him as a father, brother, friend and psychologist. Whenever I had a problem, I could go to him. Deki Stanković is a big name, he knows a lot about football. He has an explosive temperament, he is phenomenal man and I’m sure he will be a top coach just like he was a player. Miloš Milojević has knowledge, he has created a harmonious relationship and a good atmosphere with the team.. People can say what they want, but his results and this point difference show everything. Nothing is by chance,” says the Zvezda captain, as if voting “for Milojević” while stories about Barak Bahar’s arrival spread.