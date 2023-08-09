Milan, De Ketelaere said yes to Atalanta: medical visits in the next few hours

MARKET

With the last hitches related to commissions to agents also resolved, the negotiation for the Belgian’s transfer to the Nerazzurri is proceeding quickly and the player can already undergo medical tests tomorrow

“This evening The Ketelaere he hasn’t been called up because there’s something on the transfer market as you know” he announced last night Stefano Pioli after Berlusconi Trophy and before the negotiation for the passage of the Belgian to theAtalanta suffered a small slowdown due to the commissions requested by the former Bruges’ agents and the player’s salary requests, but in the last few hours the contacts between the CDK agent and the Nerazzurri club have continued and the last economic details have been settled up to ( almost) white smoke, which should arrive in the next few hours. The Milan he will collect 3 million euros for the onerous loan, with the right to buy out set at 23 million plus 4 million in bonuses (a figure that would allow the Rossoneri not to record a capital loss for the remainder of the Belgian’s balance sheet, paid 35 million euros last summer) .

The agreement between the two clubs has already been total for days, De Ketelaere is convinced of the Atalanta project and is motivated to redeem himself with the Nerazzurri shirt,

Gasperini he has already given his approval and if, as seems possible today, even the last details are sorted out, the player could undergo medical tests with his new club as early as Thursday.