World

Milan, Giroud alarm: Naples at risk | First page

Alarm in Milan house. Olivier Giroud could miss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Napoli, scheduled for tomorrow at 21 at the Maradona, due to a physical problem. According to what he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport the French striker suffers for an Achilles tendon problem. Yesterday the former Arsenal player did not complete the entire training session and, despite the time off granted by Pioli, the away match against Spalletti’s team is at risk. For the attack, at the moment, it’s a run-off between Rebic and Origi, with the Croatian ahead. Everything will be clearer at 11, when Milan take the field for finishing.

WARRANTY – Not having Giroud for Milan would be a big problem. The Frenchman, who clocked in 26 times in 75 games in the Rossoneri shirt, he scored 3 goals in 7 games for the Azzurri, the last one on 6 March 2022in Milan’s 1-0 away win, which was essential for confirming the Scudetto ambitions.

