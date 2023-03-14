Hangover Champions, the Milan he’s back down to earth. At the end of a championship day that could have smiled at the Rossoneri given the unexpected slowdowns of all the main competitors in the fight for a place in the Europe that counts (Juve and relative -15 aside), the team of Pegs confirmed that she was not fully recovered. In reality, the main problem concerns only one department, which is the offensive one. Since the beginning of February, Milan have scored only seven times overall (with four goals conceded) in the eight games played between A league e Champions League: Less than one average goal per game. Not much, if you want to stay in the top four.

The fact is that, today, the only one who is meeting expectations is the eternal

Giroud. The Frenchman, in one way or another, continues to put his name on the list of goalscorers, but if he doesn’t think about it, his attacking companions aren’t much help.

Messiah aside, however, who is injured, none of the various Leao, Rebic, Origi, Diaz and De Ketelaere have scored in the league for a month and a half. Pioli hopes that

Ibrahimovic recover a dignified condition in a short time, but he cannot be the savior of the country.

Because who is really missing is

Rafael Leão. The Portuguese is unrecognizable and hasn’t rejoiced over a goal since mid-January in Lecce and since then his performances have only gone downhill. Even in London where he was arguably the worst on the pitch in a night for everyone else to remember. It will be for the question of the contract, it will be for a physical and mental condition far from being optimal, the fact is that he is the only real sour note in a decisive moment of the season. A good portion of the standings could be at stake in the coming weeks and the calendar says that Saturday evening we will go to

Udine without the suspended Giroud, while the steamroller will arrive after the break at San Siro

Napoli. Losing other points could be fatal in the Champions League sprint, especially if the

Juve should get back the 15 points removed from the penalty.