An incredible round in Serie A, where, apart from the leading Napoli, none of the teams fighting for a place in the Champions League have triumphed.

Izvor: EPA/MATTEO BAZZI/ANSA

In the last match of the 26th round of Serie A, the current champion of Italy, Milan, struggled a lot in a very important match, and won only a point against the outsider Salernitana at “San Siro”.

From round to round, we watch the hiccups of the teams fighting for a place in the Champions League, and this weekend was especially pronounced. Not counting the leader Napoli, who is sovereignly stepping towards the “scudetto”, Lazio, Roma and Atalanta failed to register three points, and Milan joined them tonight.

For the first time since the victory is valued with three points, ie since the 1994/95 season, Milan started the Serie A match without a single Italian in the old lineup. And he didn’t play well.

0 – Milan will not field any Italian player in the starting line-up in a Serie A match for their first time in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). News.#MilanSalernitanapic.twitter.com/5xTTjeVruM — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo)March 13, 2023

The home team struggled, they didn’t have any chances in the first half, but they still managed to take the lead before the break. An excellent corner was executed by Benaser, a Acorn headed in his style for 1:0. For the third time in the same way in 2023.

On the other hand, Salernitana can regret missed opportunities. The guests were lurking for their chances, they had two after mistakes by the Rossoneri defense, but they failed to hit the target.

What they didn’t do in the first, they did after about 15 minutes of the game in the sequel. The defense of the home team fell asleep again, and they were lonely Yes he equalized at 1:1.

Stefan Pioli’s team had a wasted initiative in the second half as well. It is worth pointing out the attempt to force a penalty by Benaser. Initially, the referee Federico la Pena “sat down” and pointed to the “lime”, but it was clear that there was no foul, so after VAR’s intervention, the penalty was annulled.

Zlatan Ibrahimović also entered in the continuation, had two good chances in the finish, but there was no change in the result. On the other side, Pjontek could have blacked out his former team ten minutes before the end, but Manjon made an excellent save from the Polish striker’s shot.

So, after the 26th round, Inter (50 points), Lazio (49), Milan (48) remained in the zone that guarantees the Champions League, while Roma (47) and Atalanta (42) will be waiting for their chances. Juventus with a penalty of 15 points can hardly interfere in that fight.

SERIES A – ROUND 26:

Milan – Salernitana 1:1 (1:0)

/Acorn 45+1 – Dia 61/

Played on Sunday:

Lenses – Turin 0:2 (0:2)

/Singo 20, Sanabria 23/

Cremonese – Fiorentina 0:2 (0:1)

/Mandragora 27, Kabral 50/

Verona – Monca 1:1 (0:0)

/Greens 51 – Senses 55/

Roma – Sassuolo 3:4 (1:3)

/Zalewski 26, Dybala 51, Wajnaldum 90+5 – Loriente 13, 18, Beradi 45 +3 pen, Pinamonti 74/

Juventus – Sampdoria 4:2 (2:2)

/Bremer 11, Mireti 26, Rabio 64, Sule 90+3 – Auđelo 31, Đuričić 33/

Played on Saturday:

Empoli – Udinese 0:1 (0:0)

/Rodrigo Bekao 54/

Naples – Atalanta 2:0 (0:0)

/Kvarackelija 60, Rahmani 77/

Bologna – Lazio 0:0

Played on Friday:

Specia – Inter 2:1 (0:0)

/Maldini 55, Nzola 87 pen – Lukaku 83 pen/

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Follow Mondo.ba at Facebook, Instagram i Twitter. The application is available for IOS i Android telephone.