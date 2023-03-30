Home World Milan, Ibra stops again: muscle problem in the thigh
World

Milan, Ibra stops again: muscle problem in the thigh

by admin
Milan, Ibra stops again: muscle problem in the thigh
NEW INJURY

 Ancora incerti i tempi di recupero: Zlatan verrà valutato di settimana in settimana


There is no peace for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In fact, the Swedish striker has returned to the AC Milan headquarters from his commitments with the national team complaining of pain in the thigh right and the instrumental checks have showed a muscle problem. At the moment it is not yet clear the extent of the injury, nor the recovery times. Zlatan will be evaluated from week to week to understand the evolution of the situation. The only sure thing, for now, is that immediately the player he will not be available to Stefano Pioli starting from the match against Napoli on Sunday evening.

After
Rabbittherefore, Milan also loses
Ibrahimovic in view of the upcoming close commitments in April. A heavy tile for
Pegs, who will no longer be able to count on Zlatan’s experience and charisma and will have to rely once again only on Giroud in the center of the attack. An obligatory choice starting from the first of the three matches against the Azzurri scheduled between the championship and the Champions League. Also because for the Swede the impression is that it could be a problem that will keep him away from the pitch
at least for a couple of weeks.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_sportmediaset/calcio” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”sportmediaset.mediaset.it_calcio_milan_milan-ibra-si-ferma-ancora-problema-muscolare-alla-coscia_62856553-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it”,”calcio”,”milan”,”milan-ibra-si-ferma-ancora-problema-muscolare-alla-coscia_62856553-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“calcio”,”milan”,”amp”] }}”>

See also  The Prime Minister of Japan was exposed to hiring an audience of more than 200 yuan per person to watch his speech or violating the public election law

You may also like

Milica Krstić is the first Serbian woman on...

Brazil and China, because the monetary agreement that...

Nashville resident: Why no one is responsible for...

the environmental protest – Corriere TV

MONDOCANE: BANNED FOR LESA SCHLEIN

Yung Beef promotes his album by throwing 5,000...

In March, inflation in Spain dropped a lot

Investigation clears GWU professor of antisemitism – breaking...

Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the...

Gentiloni: effects of ECB tightening are starting to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy