There is no peace for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. In fact, the Swedish striker has returned to the AC Milan headquarters from his commitments with the national team complaining of pain in the thigh right and the instrumental checks have showed a muscle problem. At the moment it is not yet clear the extent of the injury, nor the recovery times. Zlatan will be evaluated from week to week to understand the evolution of the situation. The only sure thing, for now, is that immediately the player he will not be available to Stefano Pioli starting from the match against Napoli on Sunday evening.

After

Rabbittherefore, Milan also loses

Ibrahimovic in view of the upcoming close commitments in April. A heavy tile for

Pegs, who will no longer be able to count on Zlatan’s experience and charisma and will have to rely once again only on Giroud in the center of the attack. An obligatory choice starting from the first of the three matches against the Azzurri scheduled between the championship and the Champions League. Also because for the Swede the impression is that it could be a problem that will keep him away from the pitch

at least for a couple of weeks.