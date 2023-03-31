Bad news for the Milanwho loses again Zlatan Ibrahimovic by injury. The Swedish striker had already stopped in the retreat of the national team Sweden for an unspecified problem that had forced him to forfeit before the match which he then won 5-0 against Azerbaijan, but the tests he has undergone now that he has returned to Italy have not given good news.

THIGH PROBLEM – Clinical tests have in fact confirmed that Ibra suffered a muscle problem in his right thigh which it will force him into the pits and that he will be monitored from week to week. No less than 7 days of stop and a problem which, consequently, will not be easy to dispose of or absorb.

SKIP NAPLES – Surely Ibrahimovic won’t be able to take the field in any of the 3 matches against Napoli. He will miss the first, the one scheduled for Sunday evening in the championship, due to the injury, while he will not be available in the other two Champions League games as he has not been included in the list. It is unlikely that, in addition to the championship match against Napoli, Ibrahimovic will be able to return to the next one scheduled for Friday the 7th against Empoli. It is more probable that the viewfinder is aimed at Bologna scheduled for 15 April