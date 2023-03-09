With the Tottenham – Milan match, we learned about another participant in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Source: Profimedia

Tottenham and Milan played 0:0 in London, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, which is why the Italian champion qualified for the quarterfinals. The Rossoneri kept a clean sheet in England and entered the top eight on the continent on the same night as Bayern. beating Paris Saint-Germain.

In a match that was delayed due to crowding outside the stadium, it was all clear to Tottenham fans when they saw defender Christian Romero red carded for a rough foul on Theo Hernandez.

It was proof of the English team’s impotence in the 78th minute, because they were unable to take the lead and equalize in the double match. It turned out that Brahim Diaz’s goal in the 7th minute of the game at San Siro decided the quarter-finalists.

With that goal, another page was written in the history of the seven-time European champion, who has not entered the quarterfinals of the Champions League since the 2011/12 season. Then he reached that stage in the famous two-match against Arsenal, in which he won at home 4:0, and lost at home 0:3 and somehow entered the next round.

This time it was drastically less interesting and attractive, but in Milan they will not worry too much about the “artistic impression”, because they are the quarter-finalists of the Champions League.

