Milan, kills his elderly mother with stabs and commits suicide by jumping out of the window

Milan – A new one about 50 years old killed the elderly mother stabbed and then yes committed suicide throwing themselves from the fifth floor of the building they lived in via Palanzone 16in the area Niguarda in Milan.

The call

AND happened around 5 today, Wednesday 9 August, when the 118 call came from a man threatening to commit suicide. Shortly after, the rescuers, the firefighters and the police arrived in an apartment in the building, in a side street of via Ornato, where the discovered a dead woman.

Hidden in the palace

The man who called 911 threatening to kill himself, maybe hidden in the building or on the roofat first it was not found, but after about an hour it was thrown into the void.

Pending the investigations, and the assessments on the exact causes of death by the coroner, we are inclined towards a case of omurder-suicide.

