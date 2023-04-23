Home » Milan-Lecce MOVIOLA LIVE: the Var takes away a penalty from Theo. Pioli to Chiffi: ‘he took everything’. Blin asks for a penalty | First page
World

Milan-Lecce MOVIOLA LIVE: the Var takes away a penalty from Theo. Pioli to Chiffi: ‘he took everything’. Blin asks for a penalty | First page

by admin
Milan-Lecce MOVIOLA LIVE: the Var takes away a penalty from Theo. Pioli to Chiffi: ‘he took everything’. Blin asks for a penalty | First page

Below are the main episodes from slow motion Of Milan-Leccematch of the 31st day of Serie A scheduled for today at 6pm at San Siro and visible on TV on Dazn.

Milan – Lecce – Sunday at 18.00

Chiffi
Valeriani – Massara
IV: Jua
Yes: Marine
Avar: Muto

14′ – Baschirotto’s intervention on Theo Hernandez: it’s a penalty for Chiffi. The Var intervenes and Chiffi goes to review the action: the Lecce defender intervenes first on the ball and then on the AC Milan player, the penalty is not granted.

The bordocampisti of Dazn they report a dialogue between Chiffi and Pioli, with the Milan coach saying to the referee: “He took everything”, and Chiffi replying: “He took the ball”.

39′ – Gendrey yanks Leo outside the area: Chiffi lets it go, the Rossoneri protest.

45′ – Baschirotto’s header in the Rossoneri area, Messias is always headed back and the ball is recovered from Maignan’s exit: Di Francesco falls to the ground as the Rossoneri goalkeeper exits, protesting the Frenchman’s high knee. Everything is fine for Chiffi.

52′ – Thiaw’s shot and the ball ends up on Hjulmand’s arm, in the area: Chiffi signals that the Lecce player’s arms are attached to his body.

67′ – Shoulder to shoulder between Baschirotto and the launched Leao, who falls amidst AC Milan protests.

70′ – This time it is Lecce that protests, due to a slight delay by Saelemaekers on Blin.

See also  G20 reached a historic tax rate agreement, tax havens are gone: Google, Amazon and other giants suffer

You may also like

Conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia | Info

Antimafia at Zen, the end of the fairy...

35 year old in custody

Udinese-Cremonese / The top and the flop of...

Udinese-Cremonese / The photo gallery: relive the match...

Petar Petković on the turnout for the elections...

A woman whose ex-husband demolished her house with...

World Press Photo of the Year, the image...

Great Britain, the test for emergencies was taken...

The body found in Trebbia belongs to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy