Milan-Lecce MOVIOLA LIVE: the Var takes away a penalty from Theo. Pioli to Chiffi: ‘he took everything’. Blin asks for a penalty | First page

Below are the main episodes from slow motion Of Milan-Leccematch of the 31st day of Serie A scheduled for today at 6pm at San Siro and visible on TV on Dazn.

Milan – Lecce – Sunday at 18.00

Chiffi

Valeriani – Massara

IV: Jua

Yes: Marine

Avar: Muto

14′ – Baschirotto’s intervention on Theo Hernandez: it’s a penalty for Chiffi. The Var intervenes and Chiffi goes to review the action: the Lecce defender intervenes first on the ball and then on the AC Milan player, the penalty is not granted.

The bordocampisti of Dazn they report a dialogue between Chiffi and Pioli, with the Milan coach saying to the referee: “He took everything”, and Chiffi replying: “He took the ball”.

39′ – Gendrey yanks Leo outside the area: Chiffi lets it go, the Rossoneri protest.

45′ – Baschirotto’s header in the Rossoneri area, Messias is always headed back and the ball is recovered from Maignan’s exit: Di Francesco falls to the ground as the Rossoneri goalkeeper exits, protesting the Frenchman’s high knee. Everything is fine for Chiffi.

52′ – Thiaw’s shot and the ball ends up on Hjulmand’s arm, in the area: Chiffi signals that the Lecce player’s arms are attached to his body.

67′ – Shoulder to shoulder between Baschirotto and the launched Leao, who falls amidst AC Milan protests.

70′ – This time it is Lecce that protests, due to a slight delay by Saelemaekers on Blin.