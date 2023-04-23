6
- Milan-Lecce: the official formations | Live Serie A The Sports Gazette
- LIVE MN – The official Milan-Lecce: Rebic is center forward, Ibra recovered for the bench Milan News
- Towards Milan-Lecce, Pioli finds Ibra again but loses Giroud: “Calf problem” – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Calderoni’s joke: “I ruined Pioli’s debut at Milan but another goal of mine saved him…” The Sports Gazette
- Here’s how many Lecce fans will be at San Siro Lecce football
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The Paris attack is the first trial of the century involving more than 600 people in six years-BBC News