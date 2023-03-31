by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Serie A is ready to restart after last Sunday’s break, and it does so with 3 advances for tomorrow (Saturday 1 April): Cremonese-Atalanta, Inter-Fiorentina and Juventus-Verona. The cartel match will instead be staged…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Serie A, twenty-eighth day: Milan looking for heavy points at the “Maradona” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».