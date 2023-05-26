Milan market: Frattesi goal in the median, likes Zhegrova

The market of Milan is starting to take shape. Waiting to understand if Pioli’s team will be the protagonist in the Champions League next season or not, and of the coveted renewal of Leao, the Rossoneri management is planning targeted interventions in midfield and on the frontline. If Kamada and Openda are very hot names, the Milan he confirms himself more than interested in negotiating Frattesi with Sassuolo and there is also a surprise name: Edon ZhegrovaLille’s winger.









An important shot in midfield the Milan he has to do it having never replaced Kessie in the midfield. This season Pioli has not found a reliable alternative to Tonali, Krunic and Bennacer and the Algerian’s – very long – injury has changed the priorities of the transfer market. The wish of Maldini and Massaracome we had already reported last Decemberis to wear the Rossoneri David Frattesi (7 goals in 35 appearances in this league for Sassuolo). The competition is great and fierce, and Sassuolo has always been a rather expensive boutique.

Milan are looking for a profile capable of balancing the defensive phase, but without disdaining insertions in attack. If young, Italian and with room for growth like Frattesi, so much the better. The problem is the cost of the price tag hypothesized by Sassuolo which to talk about negotiating, and there are many counterparties, starts from 20-25 million euros.

However, the Rossoneri club must also urgently intervene on the attack and the right winger that the management likes plays in Lille, a company with which relations are very intense and often profitable, as demonstrated by the Leao and Maignan cases. The surprise name is Edon Zhegrovawinger born in Kosovar in 1999 but born in Germany, who has already touched the Rossoneri world in 2012 with whom he supported a tryout even though he could not then transfer to Italy for bureaucratic reasons.

Lefty skilled in one on onecan adapt perfectly to the 4-2-3-1 that exalted Pioli in his years at Milan and prefers starting from the right to centralize while also being able to play on the other side, an undisputed property of Leao though. He must grow above all in teamwork and concentration, but the Lille school has helped him get back on the right track not only made of talent. Lille value him at around 10 million for what would be another bet in a delicate role.