Milan, Massimo Boldi gets stuck with the car between the tram rails in viale Regina Giovanna: “liberated” by passers-by

Misadventure in Milan for Massimo Boldi, 77 years old. On the evening of Friday 12 May, the actor ended up with the car in the lane reserved for the tram line 5 in viale Regina Giovanna and it stayed mired in mud created between the rails due to heavy rains. The vehicle blocked traffic along the route.

The help of passers-by Some passers-by stopped to help Boldi. Someone suggested that he contact the Milanese transport company Atm. Others rolled up their sleeves to “free” the car, advising the actor on the most appropriate maneuvers and pushing the vehicle from behind.

Selfie con i fan Thanks to their efforts, Boldi is finally managed to get the car moving and to allow trams to start running again. The selfie at the end of the evening with the fans who gave him a hand is inevitable.

