Milan-New York flight hit by hail, ANSV opens an investigation

The National Flight Safety Agency (ANSV) has launched an investigation into the crash of the Delta Air Lines Boeing 767, which departed from Milan and was forced to make an emergency landing in Rome on July 24 after being seriously damaged due to a violent hailstorm.

The ANSV explains in a note that “after having carried out, with the collaboration of the technical personnel of the relevant airline, an in-depth and extensive examination of the damages reported by the Boeing 767-300ER with identification marks N189DN, it has decided to open a safety investigation , classifying the event as an accident”.

While the storm that day caused a victim, a woman who was overwhelmed by a falling tree in Lissone in the province of Monza, tragedy was risked in the skies above Malpensa: Delta flight DL 185 departed from Milan and headed for New York, immediately after take-off, it was hit by a storm so much that the plane suffered “some damage” – the same company said immediately – and was then diverted for an emergency landing at Fiumicino airport. The plane left at 12.51. A few minutes later there was the impact of the violent hailstorm which, in addition to piercing the nose, partially damaged the wings, at least one of the two engines and broke a cockpit window. At that point it was no longer possible to respect the original flight plan and the emergency procedure was triggered. The Boeing landed at 13.55 in Fiumicino airport. No injuries but much fear among passengers and crew. “I’ve been flying for over twenty years and it was the scariest thing in my life,” said one of the passengers. Now the investigation will try to shed light on the dynamics and causes of what happened.

