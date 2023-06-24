Milan, offer to Chelsea for Lukaku: Big Rom excludes the track. Inter in the corner, Al Hilal remains in the background

Milan are serious about Romelu Lukaku. Or at least it tries. The Rossoneri, reports today, spoke with Chelsea and not only with the Belgian’s representatives, also formulating a real purchase offer for the player. What will happen is still to be deciphered, but “now Inter are somehow cornered on Lukaku – he reads -. Because Zhang’s managers have understood once again that it will not be possible to go down the road of another loan for the attacker. The communication came loud and clear from Chelsea himself to Lukaku’s entourage, in particular to Sebastien Ledure, the lawyer who closely follows the Belgian and who last year was the absolute protagonist of the negotiations for the return to Romelu’s Inter. Anyone who wants the Belgian must take him outright. And the figure is known: 40 million euros.”

Big Rom is now at a crossroads and has two concrete options for its future. “Milan, a track that Romelu excludes a priori – says the rosy team -. Or Saudi Arabia, specifically Al Hilal, who put their noses at a three-year contract worth 30 million euros net per season. It’s pressing infinite, which began in the hours immediately following the Champions League final in Istanbul with a match in the George V hotel in Paris. And reiterated also in the last few hours. Al Hilal does not give up, even in the face of no received from the Belgian. However, the last one is said to have been less peremptory than the previous ones, because Lukaku knows that his stay at Inter is now complicated.”

Inter will make an attempt anyway, Rom expects a decisive thrust from the Nerazzurri. Otherwise he is ready to consider other options. His priority is Inter, secondly the desire to play in Europe resists (possibly not in the Premier League).

