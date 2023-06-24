Home » Milan, offer to Chelsea for Lukaku: Big Rom excludes the track. Inter in the corner, Al Hilal remains in the background
World

Milan, offer to Chelsea for Lukaku: Big Rom excludes the track. Inter in the corner, Al Hilal remains in the background

by admin
Milan, offer to Chelsea for Lukaku: Big Rom excludes the track. Inter in the corner, Al Hilal remains in the background

Milan are serious about Romelu Lukaku. Or at least it tries. The Rossoneri, reports today, spoke with Chelsea and not only with the Belgian’s representatives, also formulating a real purchase offer for the player. What will happen is still to be deciphered, but “now Inter are somehow cornered on Lukaku – he reads -. Because Zhang’s managers have understood once again that it will not be possible to go down the road of another loan for the attacker. The communication came loud and clear from Chelsea himself to Lukaku’s entourage, in particular to Sebastien Ledure, the lawyer who closely follows the Belgian and who last year was the absolute protagonist of the negotiations for the return to Romelu’s Inter. Anyone who wants the Belgian must take him outright. And the figure is known: 40 million euros.”

Big Rom is now at a crossroads and has two concrete options for its future. “Milan, a track that Romelu excludes a priori – says the rosy team -. Or Saudi Arabia, specifically Al Hilal, who put their noses at a three-year contract worth 30 million euros net per season. It’s pressing infinite, which began in the hours immediately following the Champions League final in Istanbul with a match in the George V hotel in Paris. And reiterated also in the last few hours. Al Hilal does not give up, even in the face of no received from the Belgian. However, the last one is said to have been less peremptory than the previous ones, because Lukaku knows that his stay at Inter is now complicated.”

See also  The United States, the United Kingdom and other countries "imposed restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists" caused controversy. American experts: Completely went in the wrong direction – yqqlm

Inter will make an attempt anyway, Rom expects a decisive thrust from the Nerazzurri. Otherwise he is ready to consider other options. His priority is Inter, secondly the desire to play in Europe resists (possibly not in the Premier League).

BUY THE INTER OFFICIAL PRODUCTS HERE!

You may also like

Dr. Vojislav Perišić healthy diet during the summer...

Udinese transfer market – Pereyra last chance /...

After 4 years, “Hong Kong International Dragon Boat...

“We will defend the people and the state...

Katherine Schwarzenegger on the scandals because of her...

The military uprising of the Wagner group in...

«The military sites and the air base are...

The direct flight from Shanghai to Dunhuang opens...

“Lies about the war and about Kiev, with...

In the United States, interest in male sterilization...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy