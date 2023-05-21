by gds.it – ​​13 minutes ago

Calculations could not do and has not done. With Sampdoria three points were needed and everyone took them, Milan: it ends 5-1 after 90 minutes whose epilogue has never been in question.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick appeared 13 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».