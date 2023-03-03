From Milanello the Milan coach Stefano Pegs spoke at the press conference on the eve of the Serie A match against Fiorentina. These are his statements:

Tomorrow will be played on the day of Astori’s disappearance…

“Davide will certainly smile. For me the match in Florence is always special, tomorrow even more so. Davide is always with me. I’m happy with the association they have created in his name, he will do good. It will be a special match”.

Are you already thinking about the Champions League?

“Tomorrow’s match is very important, then we’ll think about the Champions League. Milan and Fiorentina are two similar teams, we want to keep winning.”

How did you see De Ketelaere?

“In every game, every player must think about being decisive. Tomorrow Diaz will not be there due to a slight knee sprain, so tomorrow it will be Charles’ turn.”

What did Astori leave you?

“He left many lessons that we want to continue. He was an example of positivity, he was a true captain”.

Is it time to push?

“It’s time to give continuity to results and performances. We are the ones who condition our performances. We must continue to play matches with attention and determination. We have recovered important players, tomorrow there will also be Florenzi and Calabria among the squad”.

How do you see Thiaw?

“He has great application, defenders must never give up. Malick knows it. He’s still young but has excellent characteristics to become a great defender.”

Will Bennacer be summoned?

“Yes, he will be summoned.”

When will Ibra be able to play as a starter?

“Even now, not for the whole game, but he will soon be able to do it. He has great desire, his return is very important for us. Training with or without Zlatan is different.”

What do you have to do to raise the bar again?

“Just train like the team did, with maximum attention and availability in preparation for the match. We will certainly put in the best performance tomorrow. We know the importance of the London match, but we will have time to recover our energy” .

Thiaw’s agent said Malick’s induction was meant to be like this. Why did you wait so long to enter it?

“I have to make choices. If I didn’t choose him before, it’s because I thought some comrade was more ready than him”.

Cardinale said he doesn’t talk to you about formation…

“I talk a lot with Maldini and Massara. Cardinale I often hear from him after matches and never before. He knows that the coach has to handle certain situations.”

Could you change form tomorrow?

“It’s a goal to play from winger to winger. We often attack with 5 players with the one away from the ball who has to attack the far post. Tomorrow we’ll attack the same way, but then it depends on the opponent. Then the secret is to be compact.”

Maignan and Ibra return and Milan win: just coincidences?

“No, there’s more: there’s the work and the quality of the players. Then we’re talking about players who raise the level of the team…”.

Do your centre-forwards need to score more?

“Last year we didn’t have a 25-goal striker, we’re a team that can score more players. Then I’d be happy if the forwards scored a lot, more for them. The work they’re doing is very important. There is no turnover , play the best team”.

Can Giroud rest tomorrow?

“Turnover doesn’t exist. The best team will play.”

Do you suffer from Italian teams?

“He’s one of the best young coaches. It’s difficult for everyone to play against Fiorentina. There will be difficulties tomorrow too, there will be moments in which we’ll blow.”

How is Diaz doing?

“He had a slight sprain, we will do everything to recover him for Tottenham.”

How do you judge Milan’s momentum?

“It was a positive week, we have to insist because there are still many games and we have to score many points”.

How is Adli and Vranckx seeing?

“They’re working well, they’re ready to play. Then I’ll make the choices.”

How do you see the team?

“The spirit is excellent, victories give you certainty and confidence”.

Can Rebic come in handy?

“He’s important for us, he has different characteristics from Leao but he can lend a hand to the team”.

Was the drop in January caused by this season’s anomaly with the World Cup in December?

“We had some difficulties. The season is anomalous for everyone, someone paid more, someone less. We paid dearly enough, but now we have the opportunity to get something back.”

