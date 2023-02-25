Il Milan Of Pegs wait forAtalanta at San Siro to understand if the most difficult moment of managing the Rossoneri coach is really behind us. After three narrow victories without conceding a goal, the direct clash with the nerazzurri of Gasperini it is a probative test to define the new ambitions of the Italian champions. The Rossoneri coach finds two important leaders: “He plays between the posts Maignan, we missed him a lot on and off the pitch, but Tatarusanu did well. Ibra? He’s getting better and better, he can play.”

WORDS IN CONFERENCE

Is it a game in which you have to hurt before containing?



Atalanta is certainly a great team in terms of game organization, technique and physicality. We too have quality and I believe that, as always since I’ve been here, it will be an open match with two teams who will want to score one more goal.

Injury situation and Maignan?



Ibra is getting better and better, Calabria and Bennacer won’t be called up but they’ll be back on Wednesday. Florenzi is back among the squad in Florence. Play Maignan.

How did you experience the Maignan period?



Tatarusanu has done his duty fully and hasn’t trained in the last few days due to the flu. Maignan has been a lion in a cage these past few months because he couldn’t do what he always does on and off the pitch. He is very motivated.

Will it be a test to understand how the team is doing?



It’s a very important match, because the ranking for fourth place is very short and we can stretch on them. I expect a hard-fought challenge because Atalanta is a physical team, one of duels and counterattacks. We’re fine with our heads and legs, we’ll try to be more masters of the matches while maintaining defensive solidity.

Is Maignan’s return the most important news?



He was the best goalkeeper last season, he gives us a lot in many different situations. He will be the only player who will have more space to start the action and he knows how to vary and make the right choices. He hasn’t played for five months, he’s fine, but he too will need time to get back to his level.

Is the new form congenial to Leao?



A manager doesn’t embark on a new game system without one of the most talented players being happy with the solution. Furthermore, he is one of the few who has always had more freedom of movement on the pitch, often he doesn’t do what I tell him but follows his intuition.

Can Ibra return to the field?



He could see himself on the field again. The first call was to get him back to the group, while now he is available and ready.

Does the return of the senators come at the right time?



The more leaders are available, the more confident, convinced and strong everyone feels. The technical and tactical aspect is important, but the mental aspect matters more. Against Atalanta you need conviction and serenity to get the ball.

Which of the 799 benches do you remember with more pleasure and which less?



800 benches are a lot, but I would like to cut the 1000 still on the Milan bench even if it will be difficult. All the experiences I’ve had have helped me in my career, then obviously the Scudetto match is a reference but I hope there will be more in the future.

What did Bennacer have?



A muscle injury. We tried to recover him for Tottenham, he’s fine but these days he’s doing high intensity training and it’s not the time to risk it.

Does De Ketelaere need a shock?



He is young and is entering a new and completely different environment. In the last few weeks I have seen him convinced and he is physically fine, but he clearly took longer than we wanted. He’s not just a good guy, he’ll make us win games.

Is there anyone who is putting you in difficulty in training?



Everyone puts me in difficulty, I make the choices with regret because everyone deserves to play but 16 go on the pitch. In training, however, everyone makes me happy with their commitment and desire. We reason one game at a time.

How should your thoughts on Hojlund be labeled?



He is a player we had already seen during an analysis. We knew what kind of player he was, but he is certainly a different striker than the last met like Kane and Petagna. He goes very deep and will be limited well.

Is the quad form still possible?



Yes, even keeping the same players on the pitch with a three-man formation. Everything can be done, but I don’t want to be repetitive because it’s not the form that counts but the interpretation.

What will be the next step with this module?



Control the match more. We didn’t do well against Monza in the second half, it shouldn’t happen. The third defense must propose more with this form because the defenders have the qualities to do so by becoming more unpredictable.

Does the offensive trident change by characteristics or by the opponent?



Let’s look at our qualities, then the position can also change based on the opponent in order to build chances in the simplest way possible without sacrificing depth.

De Ketelaere missed several goals, but in the meantime he was there: can he play on the right wing?



The way we play now no, in the two behind the striker yes. At Bruges he varied a lot behind the striker, his goal chances are increasing and the goal will come, in my opinion it will also be lucky and then it will go better.

Is rescuing Milan from that terrible January comparable to the feat of the Scudetto?



There are 15 league games to go plus the Champions League. The sums are drawn at the end.