Milan players scrubbed by fans | Sport

Until recently, the champions of Italy were publicly criticized during the match.

Source: Twitter/@semo33

Milan football players were disappointed with Saturday’s defeat against Spezia (0:2), a team that is in the relegation zone.

The fans of “Rossoneri”, last season’s champions of Italy, were so angry that after the game they lined up their pets at the “Alberto Pico” stadium.

After the defeat against Inter in the first match of the Champions League semi-finals (0:2), and now the failure against the underdogs with the same result, the fans obviously criticized their players and told them how things were while everyone remained silent and looked towards the stands. All this happened three days before the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League, in which the “Rossoneri” have a difficult task to make up for a two-goal deficit. Check out: