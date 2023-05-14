Home » Milan players scrubbed by fans | Sport
World

Milan players scrubbed by fans | Sport

by admin
Milan players scrubbed by fans | Sport

Until recently, the champions of Italy were publicly criticized during the match.

Source: Twitter/@semo33

Milan football players were disappointed with Saturday’s defeat against Spezia (0:2), a team that is in the relegation zone.

The fans of “Rossoneri”, last season’s champions of Italy, were so angry that after the game they lined up their pets at the “Alberto Pico” stadium.

After the defeat against Inter in the first match of the Champions League semi-finals (0:2), and now the failure against the underdogs with the same result, the fans obviously criticized their players and told them how things were while everyone remained silent and looked towards the stands. All this happened three days before the second leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League, in which the “Rossoneri” have a difficult task to make up for a two-goal deficit. Check out:

See also  Japan: developed a robotic finger covered with "living" human skin

You may also like

Japan and NATO are negotiating on opening a...

St. George’s Day Festival Banja Luka 2023 |...

Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea coach | Sport

Horoscope for Monday 15 May 2023

Scudetto final, a super Imoco Volley wins hands...

Voting begins for Thailand’s House of Representatives election...

Phoenix fires Monty Williams | Sport

Turkey, between the earthquake and the elections: in...

Erdogan, ‘if I lose the elections I will...

Former TikTok mastermind sues giant who fired him:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy