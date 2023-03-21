Home World Milan, Quasimodo middle school evacuated: students are struggling to breathe
Milan, Quasimodo middle school evacuated: students are struggling to breathe

Milan, Quasimodo middle school evacuated: students are struggling to breathe

The evacuation of the Salvatore Quasimodo school in via Della Giustizia for pepper spray

Milan, 21 March 2023 – This morning at 10, around two hundred students, teachers and school staff from the Quasimodo middle school of via della Giustizia were evacuated after some boys had warned respiratory difficultiesprobably generated by the inhalation of stinging substances.

An eleven-year-old student was transported green-coded to the clinical institute City of StudiesHis condition is not worrying. The health workers of the regional emergency emergency agency, the agents of the general prevention office of the police headquarters and the firefighters were on site.

Shortly after 11, pupils and teachers returned to class after having ventilated the rooms by opening the windows. The dynamics of the facts are not clear but, probably, some of the students have sprayed a pepper substance in one of the classrooms.

