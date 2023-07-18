Milan, Reijnders landed in Milan: 19 million plus 4 bonuses to Az Alkmaar

Tijjani Reinders arrived in Milan. The Dutch midfielder landed in Linate late in the evening with a scheduled flight from Amsterdamto start his new adventure with the Milan. Medical visits and signing in the next few hours for him, the club’s fifth signing of this transfer market session after Sportiello, Loftus-Cheek, Romero and Pulisic. These are the figures of the deal that brought Reijnders to the Rossoneri: 19 million fixed part plus 4 bonuses for the‘The Alkmaarnow ready to become a new player at Stefano’s disposal Pegs. The 24-year-old, at the time of departure fromWhen, at the airport he had already spoken to Milan News as a Rossoneri: “I am very happy to arrive at Milan. Was it a long decision to make? From the first phone call I received, I immediately said that I should have gone to Milan. If the goals are the Scudetto and the Champions League? Of course they are.”

