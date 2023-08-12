Home » Milan Roganović signed a contract with FK Partizan | Sport
World

Milan Roganović signed a contract with FK Partizan | Sport

by admin
Milan Roganović signed a contract with FK Partizan | Sport

Milan Roganović is a new member of FK Partizan, announced the club from Humska.

Source: FK PARTIZAN

Montenegrin youth football player Milan Roganović signed his first professional contract on Partisans for the duration of three years. The young midfielder, born in 2005, wore the Zeta jersey, and imposed himself on the black and white sports sector in the youth category of the club from Humska. Also, Roganović is a regular member of the younger selections of Montenegro.

On Thursday, Partizan played the match of the third round of qualification for the League of Conferences and lost to Sabah in Azerbaijan with a score of 2:0. The next challenge for Partizan footballers is on Sunday from 7:30 p.m. in Humska, where they welcome the team from Niš Radnički in the third round of the Serbian Super League. On this occasion, the black and white team decided to please all the fans who find themselves in the stands on Sunday, as part of the “Buy-get!” campaign. Fans who come to the match against Radnicki from Nis will have free entry to the second match against Sabah.

See also  Reactions to Elena Milashina's aggression: now even the Chechen Kadyrov is afraid, his alliance with the Kremlin is faltering

You may also like

“Political funeral”. The Last Battle of Michela Murgia

broken lock and shutter torn off but no...

Is Your Browser Compatible? Find Out What CNN...

Premier League BIH Sarajevo Posušje | Sport

Karmen Elektra advertisement for Skims | Fun

4-year-old boy drowns and dies

Exceptional African heat with the Nerone Anticyclone? Truth...

Dnevni horoskop za 12 avgust 2023 godine |...

West Bank: Palestinian killed in clashes with army...

tango, pizzica and no wedding planner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy