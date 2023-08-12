Milan Roganović signed a contract with FK Partizan | Sport

Milan Roganović is a new member of FK Partizan, announced the club from Humska.

Source: FK PARTIZAN

Montenegrin youth football player Milan Roganović signed his first professional contract on Partisans for the duration of three years. The young midfielder, born in 2005, wore the Zeta jersey, and imposed himself on the black and white sports sector in the youth category of the club from Humska. Also, Roganović is a regular member of the younger selections of Montenegro.

On Thursday, Partizan played the match of the third round of qualification for the League of Conferences and lost to Sabah in Azerbaijan with a score of 2:0. The next challenge for Partizan footballers is on Sunday from 7:30 p.m. in Humska, where they welcome the team from Niš Radnički in the third round of the Serbian Super League. On this occasion, the black and white team decided to please all the fans who find themselves in the stands on Sunday, as part of the “Buy-get!” campaign. Fans who come to the match against Radnicki from Nis will have free entry to the second match against Sabah.

