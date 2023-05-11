Milan, season over for Bennacer. He has to operate due to a post-traumatic injury to his right knee

Waiting to recover Leao, the Milan definitely loses Bennacer. “The tests he underwent this morning showed a post-traumatic cartilage lesion of the lateral femoral condyle of the right knee – reads the club’s medical statement -. The player will undergo arthroscopic surgery”. The problem – which arrived after a quarter of an hour of the derby – is decidedly serious because for Bennacer it is not just a question of season overbut with a decidedly longer stop, which can be quantified on three to four months. In other words, the Algerian is in serious danger of not making it for the start of the 2023-24 season. A huge problem in team economy, given the importance of Ismael for this Milan.

