Milan Stanković with monks in Nevesinje | Entertainment

Footage appeared on social networks showing singer Milan Stanković at a lecture in the monastery in Nevesinja.

Source: Instagram/milantankovic

There has been no sign or voice from the former “blue tuft”, Milan Stanković, for a long time, because he has completely withdrawn from the public, but from time to time a photo of the singer surfaces on social networks, which testifies to his new lifestyle and completely different appearance.

The singer retired from public life in the last few years and devoted himself to the church, and it has been speculated several times that he became a novice in the Podmaine monastery near Budva. He was now attending a lecture at the monastery in Nevesinja, where many believers and priests were also present. As the local media reports, Milan often visits this monastery and helps the priests.

By the way, Milan came to the lecture accompanied by Father Rafailo Bojović, who spoke on the topic of “The Cross” – “Father Rafailo (Boljević), abbot of the Podmaine monastery, last night in the Cinema Hall of the Cultural Center ‘Nebojša Glogovac’ held a lecture on the topic of ‘ The cross – a sign of victory. “The cross of Christ, as a sign of victory over death, prepares us for the joyous celebration of the Victor over hell and death,” said Father Rafaelo. “A disciple of Christ carries his cross correctly when he sees that these, and not others, are necessary for the sake of his enlightenment in Christ and salvation”, explained Abbot Rafaelo and added that the cross that God gives is our cross and if let’s accept that it is a magnet for receiving blessings”, reads the description of the Facebook page “Cultural Center ‘Nebojša Glogovac’ Nevesinje”.

Stanković was sitting in the first row, all in black, with long hair and a beard. Milan posted on his Instagram in the afternoon on his Instagram story a shot from the Nevesinje monastery.

Otherwise, Milan Stanković he last appeared in public a few years ago, and then he had a completely different image.

The singer once published footage from the Hilandar and Sveta Gora monasteries, where he spent some time.

