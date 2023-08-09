Home » Milan Tegeltija sang the hit Rođa Raičević | Sports
World

Milan Tegeltija sang the hit Rođa Raičević | Sports

by admin
Milan Tegeltija sang the hit Rođa Raičević | Sports

Milan Tegeltija, the president of Borca, announced on social media on Wednesday that he can sing and sing the old pub hit of the late Belgrade singer Rođo Raičević.

Source: Facebook/Milan Tegeltija/Screenshot

The first man in red and blue shared a slightly different part of his image with the public. After showing in Vienna before the match against Austria that he can play the piano, today he shared a video in which he sang.

“Yes, I mostly just play for the public, but sometimes I also sing. You can listen to the whole song on my Instagram and Facebook profile and YouTube channel.” wrote Tegelti on Twitter.

Judging by the comments, the reactions are more than positive, and you judge for yourself.

See also  Colombian president visits US, calls for end to sanctions on Venezuela - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The families of the victims of the massacre...

Trafficking of migrants between Sicily and Northern Italy,...

Abuses friend’s son and shares photos online: 36-year-old...

Udinese market – Samardzic telenovela finished / Tonight...

News Udinese – The season has begun for...

Belgrade Pride 2023 | Info

Stanija naked on Instagram | Entertainment

Biden visits the Grand Canyon and jokes with...

SCANIA Inauguration of the strategic dealership along the...

FAI-CONFTRASPORTO Uggé: “The exclusion of road haulage from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy