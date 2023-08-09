Milan Tegeltija sang the hit Rođa Raičević | Sports

Milan Tegeltija, the president of Borca, announced on social media on Wednesday that he can sing and sing the old pub hit of the late Belgrade singer Rođo Raičević.

The first man in red and blue shared a slightly different part of his image with the public. After showing in Vienna before the match against Austria that he can play the piano, today he shared a video in which he sang.

“Yes, I mostly just play for the public, but sometimes I also sing. You can listen to the whole song on my Instagram and Facebook profile and YouTube channel.” wrote Tegelti on Twitter.

Judging by the comments, the reactions are more than positive, and you judge for yourself.

Yes, I mostly just play for the public, but sometimes I also sing. You can listen to the whole song on my Instagram and Facebook profile and YouTube channel.pic.twitter.com/dil7hJSVxT — Milan Tegeltija (@Milan_Tegeltija)August 9, 2023

