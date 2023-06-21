MILAN, TONALI ONE STEP AWAY FROM NEWCASTLE: the player said yes, the latest | Market

20.15 – Very hot hours for a negotiation increasingly destined to go through by return of post. Only the definitive agreement between Milan and Newcastle is missing, but Sandro Tonali is close to moving to the rich English Premier League. The footballer born in 2000 has accepted the offer presented by Magpies and waits for the two clubs to define the remaining aspects to bridge the gap between the latest 70 million proposal and the Rossoneri’s request for 80.

18.45 – Newcastle are closer to buying Sandro Tonali from Milan. The English club, which at the end of the last season achieved a qualification for the Champions League table that had been missing for exactly 20 years, raised the first proposal presented and rejected by the Rossoneri by 60 million euros, bringing it to around 70. The Rossoneri continue to ask for 80 to definitively close the operation, but the parties are getting closer. For the player from Lodi, who tomorrow will make his debut as captain of Italy in the Under 21 European Championship, a starting salary of 6.5 million is expected which, with bonuses, can reach 7.5 million. A decisive leap forward compared to the current economic conditions, which foresee a salary of 2.5 million net per season for Tonali after the renewal of the contract until June 2027. And, according to what was collected and calciomercato.com, the person concerned has expressed his willingness to accept the proposal of the Magpies.

WHAT THE NUMBERS – For Newcastle it would be the most expensive signing in their history, on par with that of the Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. A very important blow that of the Italian midfielder, strongly requested by the coach Eddie Howe after having received the refusal by the Inter player Nicolò Barella in the days past. Contextually, it would be the most profitable transfer ever for Milan, even higher than the approximately 67 million euros paid by Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for the purchase of the Brazilian champion Kakà. In confirmation of the fact that negotiations are continuing with the aim of reaching an agreement, Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth is currently in Milan to closely follow the story and try to get the white smoke.