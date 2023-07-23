Milan Topalović Topalko plastic hay | Entertainment

Popular singer Milan Topalović Topalko loves spending time in his village and has never hidden that he is very proud of his origins.

Milan Topalović Topalko grew up in the family house in Zlatar, and the singer whom Serbia fell in love with during the “Zvezda Granda” competition, where he won, as well as later in the first season of the Farm reality show, enjoys spending time in his hometown, the village of Trudovo, in addition to his “ship”.

Today, he is considered one of the best and most sought-after singers on pop music, and he always emphasized his origins, often talking about the fact that he had a hard life as a boy.

“Man’s needs for life are water… air… something to eat… something to wear and somewhere to sleep… Everything else is wishes… But wishes are the source of suffering, the more you want, the more you suffer. In this house I was born and lived for the first 10 years with 6 family members at the time. Believe me, I was happy then… so enjoy what you have,” the singer once said and showed the 100-year-old house.

The singer is currently staying in his native Trudovo, from where he showed footage of the strong storm that almost destroyed his car, and now how he “rolled up his sleeves” and made hay with his father.



Topalko which is recently became a grandfather, he also admitted that he is thinking about a private business, which his daughter Helena Topalović is already doing with her rich husband, who owns, among other things, a twenty-story building in Dubai – “That’s what I’m working on. The job of a musician is a big gamble. You invest money, but you don’t know if it will return. People choose safer businesses, with constant income,” Topalko is honest, but he still won’t “bother” his daughter in business.



