Milan Topalović Topalko showed the boat | Entertainment

Milan Topalović Topalko likes to spend his summer days on the river where he has his own boat, and look how it looks.

The singer who recently became a grandfather, when his daughter Helena gave birth to a daughter, uses the summer days to spend every free moment in his oasis of peace on the luxury boat he owns. This ship is named “Helena” after his unit, which he arranged according to his taste and needs, and now he has shown what the interior of the vessel looks like.

At the back, there is a table and benches in the open, from where you enter the fully equipped part, where Topalko tried to make sure that nothing was missing.

In the ship’s cabin there is a kitchen, a bathroom, two beds for rest, and one large double bed for sleeping, as well as a dining table made of the finest wood, and as he pointed out, he is selling it for 100,000 euros – “Man’s needs for life are water, air, something to eat, something to wear and somewhere to sleep. Everything else is desires… But desires are the source of suffering, the more you want, the more you suffer,” pointed out Topalko, who once made his life changed overnight.

“The whole life is spent only in running, suffering and problems. Come on, people, let’s enjoy a little! All my life I’ve been on PS, don’t do this, it should be like this, it should be like this, go there… And I, I guess I should enjoy it too. Now I’m just going to enjoy myself, record beautiful songs, fish”, he made a decision and continued his life on the river, and he arranged his new floating house to perfection.



