Milan transfer market – Offensive winger, an unexpected poll

One of Milan’s goals in this summer transfer market is an offensive winger. The names are known. But another popped up yesterday

Il market summer is in full swing and the Milanwhich is about to give up Sandro Tonali al Newcastle per 80 million euros, he will have to concentrate in these days on incoming movements. In particular, Giorgio Furlani e Geoffrey Moncada they will have to find, in the Italian and/or international panorama, at least one offensive winger, since mister Stefano Pioli want to switch to 4-3-3. In the following tabs, then, we take stock of the situation on the Devil’s negotiations in this field position.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

